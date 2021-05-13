COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: Free education in Madhya Pradesh for children whose parents died of COVID-19

COVID-19 News LATEST Updates: "We will provide education free of cost to the children who have lost their parents (to COVID-19). They will be provided free ration even if they are not eligible for it," said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till 1 June to break the chain of COVID-19.

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources told PTI. The panel also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

During the trial, the vaccine will be administered through muscles in two doses in a gap of 28 days, the Centre said.

The Drug Controller General of India on Thursday gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin on children belonging to the age group of 2 to 18 years.

The decision comes after the subject expert committee recommended the permission in favour of Bharat Biotech. The permission has been granted after "careful examination", the government said.

The active caseload comprises 37.10 lakh or 15.87 percent of the country's total infections.

Following a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government would divert the stock it has purchased for inoculation of people between 18 and 44 to ensure that those who require their second dose get it on time.

The COVID-19 inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group in Mumbai has been suspended until further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday evening.

The announcement followed the Maharashtra government's decision to suspend inoculation for this category and divert the vaccine stock for the above 45 years age group due to paucity of doses.

The BMC earlier in the day also issued revised guidelines allowing walk-in vaccination in Mumbai for certain categories for three days.

Those above 60 years and waiting for a second dose of Covishield vaccine, those still to get a second dose of Covaxin, and the disabled persons can opt for walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday, it said.

But from Thursday to Saturday vaccination would take place only by prior appointment through Co-WIN app, and the centres will remain closed on Sunday, it said.

But municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, however, stated that the walk-in vaccination will be allowed only for three days, that is from 17-19 May, though the BMC guidelines did not mention any such specific period.

Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district, gave the same information as Chahal. "Looking at the limited supply of vaccines, it is crucial that we complete the prescribed second shot in the coming week for those who have gone past the prescribed gap between two vaccines," Thackeray tweeted.

Since last week, the civic body has made prior registration mandatory for the above 45 years category after witnessing chaotic scenes at a BKC inoculation centre and overcrowding at several other centres.

Walk-in was allowed only for those due for second dose of Covaxin besides healthcare and frontline workers.

As per the civic body's data, so far 27,86,048 vaccine jabs have been administered in the city, including 6,92,620 second doses. 39,029 persons in 18-44 years age group have received the jabs.

