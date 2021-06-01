Covid-19: Modi Govt Plans To Vaccinate 1 Crore People Each Day From Mid-July

The Narendra Modi led central government plans to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination process to one crore vaccinations per day from mid-July or August, Times of India has reported.

This is expected to be aided by higher production volumes of Covaxin and Covishield, along with local production of Sputnik V vaccine.

As per National Covid-19 Task Force Chairman N K Arora, in a matter of two months the number of vaccinations will go up remarkably.

“By August, we will have 20-25 crore vaccine doses per month. We are aiming to vaccinate 1 crore people every day,” Arora said.

As per estimates, approximately 20 crore vaccine doses are expected to be supplied in July - with 10 crore doses of Covishield, 7.5 crore doses of Covaxin and 2.5 crore doses of Sputnik V.

The centre is also looking to add more Covid-19 vaccination sites by tapping into the existing network of 1 lakh child immunisation centres.