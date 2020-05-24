COVID-19: MHA Issues SOP for Stranded Indians Who Want to Return

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, 24 May, released a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the Indians who are stranded abroad due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and wish to return to the country.

SOP for Movement of Indian Nationals stranded abroad & for those stranded in India desirous to travel abroad

●Stranded persons to register with Indian Missions

●MEA to prepare flight/ship wise database of travellers

●Travel on non-sched flights by @MoCA_GoI/ ships#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UTYGzxWAw7





— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 24, 2020

The government mentioned that it will be a paid service.

People who are in distress such as migrant workers and labourers who have lost their jobs, people will medical emergencies, women who are pregnant, people required to return home due to the death of a family member, as well as short-term visa holders facing expiry of visas, will be given preference in availing the service.

Similar guidelines have also been issued for those who are stranded in the country want to go abroad.

Also Read: Health Min Issues Guidelines for International & Domestic Travel

The SOP issued by the Union Home Ministry mentions that the stranded people who want to come back to India are required to get themselves registered with the Indian missions in that country, along with the details prescribed by the MEA.

“The cost of travel, as specified by the carrier, will be borne by such travellers,” the SOP mentioned.

Further, people who return to India will have to adhere to the quarantine guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The protocol will be the same for those arriving through land borders as well.

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsCOVID-19: MHA Issues SOP for Stranded Indians Who Want to Return . Read more on India by The Quint.