The total number or COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4,90,401 on Friday, 26 June with the death toll rising to 15,301.

The total active cases in the country are 1,89,463 with 2,85,637 patients cured/migrated/discharged.

A central team led by Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal will be visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana from 26 to 29 June



Delhi on Thursday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, taking the tally in the national capital to 73,780 and the death toll to 2,429

The recovery rate in the country stands at 57.43 percent, the Health Ministry said, adding that India’s deaths per lakh population is among the lowest in the world



Mexico on Friday surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 2,00,000 cases, news agency AFP reported

Night Curfew Timings Changed in UP Districts

Night curfew hours in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar have been revised. The curfew will now be in place from 8 pm-6 am.

Mexico Surpasses 2,00,000 Cases, 25K Deaths

Mexico has surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 2,00,000 cases, news agency AFP reported.

