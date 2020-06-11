COVID-19: Maha’s Biggest One-Day Spike Takes Cases Over 94,000

Maharashtra on Wednesday, 10 June, reported 3,254 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s overall count to 94,041. The number of fatalities rose to 3,438 with 149 new deaths. This was the biggest single-day increase in cases for the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India’s tally rose to 2,76,583 on Wednesday. As many as 279 new deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 7,745, there are currently 1,33,632 active cases, while 1,35,205 patients have been cured or discharged.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal discussed the coronavirus situation in the national capital with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, with the latter assuring "all cooperation".

The number of recoveries surpassed the number of active cases for the first time in the country on Wednesday



In the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Rajasthan on Wednesday decided to regulate the movement at its borders



According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 7.2 million COVID-19 cases globally, with India being the fifth worst-affected country

COVID-19 Death Toll Over 15,000 in Mexico

“Mexico COVID-19 death toll passes 15,000,” the Mexico government stated, reported news agency AFP.

