Covid-19 Lockdown Status: Check Relaxations or Restrictions Introduced in Various States

As the Covid-19 situation in the country improves in several states across India, some states continue to witness worrying trends. While some states are looking at easing restrictions in a phased manner to kick-start the badly-hit economy, other are resorting to impose lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the infection.

India logged 43,654 fresh Covid-19 cases taking its tally to 3,14,84,605, while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here’s a list of states which have either extended the Covid-19 lockdown or eased the restrictions:

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government is likely to lift COVID restrictions in the state on Saturdays, with certain limitations in place, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. However, the weekend restrictions, earlier imposed, will continue on Sundays. Further, the state may allow fully vaccinated people to travel in local trains in Mumbai. The timings for shops, hotels and gyms may be increased from 4 pm to 8-9 pm on the condition that they ensure the staff is fully vaccinated. They will only be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. The Uddhav Thackeray government may further allow opening of cinema halls.

Mumbai and 24 other districts of Maharashtra which have reported COVID-19 positivity rates lower than the state’s average are likely to get the relaxation from restrictions. The remaining 11 districts — Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar — where the infection rate is high, more restrictions may be imposed, he said. A decision with a detailed set of instructions will be out in a couple of days, he said. At present only those engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to travel by local trains in the state capital.

Kerala:

Complete lockdown will be imposed in Kerala on July 31 and August 1 as the state continues to report high number of COVID-19 cases. Kerala on Thursday logged 22,064 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths, taking the caseload to 33,49,365 and the death toll to 16,585. State Health minister Veena George said 1,63,098 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.53 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry will depute a six-member team to Kerala for effective COVID-19 management as the state reports a spike in daily cases. The team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director S K Singh will reach Kerala Friday and visit some districts reporting a high case positivity rate, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “The Central government is sending six-member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.” The ministry’s statement said the team will work closely with state health authorities, take a stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the spread of the virus.

West Bengal:

Keeping in mind the warning of experts about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the existing restrictions till August 15, but also announced certain relaxations. The administration allowed government programmes at indoor facilities with 50 per cent seating capacity. Buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, it said The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till July 30.

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing. “Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC,” the order stated.

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the ban on bus services with Maharashtra till August 4 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The ban on inter-state bus services was in effect till July 28, but has now been stretched for another week. An order in this regard has been issued by the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department and clearly states that no bus from and to Maharashtra will be allowed to operate till coming Wednesday.

As Madhya Pradesh has resumed transport services with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, the bus operators have been directed to ensure that everyone inside their vehicles follow Covid-19 protocols. Failing to do so, the state government will initiate legal action against such bus operators.

