COVID-19 lockdown leaves Delhi migrant workers with neither jobs nor social security; experts blame political apathy, lack of legal protection

Lalan Yadav, a labourer living in Delhi's Wazirpur slum, is more worried about his livelihood than COVID-19.

Yadav is a migrant worker who hails from Bihar's Arrah. Yadav, He came to Delhi 22 years ago in search of a better livelihood, and now has three children. He lamented, "I have not got any work since 25 March, when the lockdown was announced. In my locality - Machli Bazaar - there are at least 200 labourers who don't have anything to eat. People here are forced to beg. No government or political leader is listening to us."

Yadav further said, "If the government can help me to get my money from the work that I have done in March, it would be enough. When the lockdown was announced, our employers told us that we'd be paid and asked us not to go anywhere. We did get some of that money. However, Rs. 2500 is still due from the work done in March. Now, when I call up my employer, he doesn't respond."

The 46-year-old added, "Since March, I have not been able to send money to my family. My wife applied for a ration card several times over, but without luck. Everyone is corrupt there, from the officer to the mukhiya (village head). I don't even have enough money to go home."

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus has made the lives of economically vulnerable people such as Yadav much more difficult.

According to an assessment by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, more than 120 million people lost their jobs in April due to the lockdown, 75 percent of whom were working in the unorganised sector.

There has been an exodus of migrant workers from cities due to employment drying up. Some of them travelled for long distances on foot or on bicycles.

COVID"19 as a threat multiplier

Yadav used to earn Rs 11,000 per month working as an operator in a steel factory, at times managing to top up his earnings by working overtime. His monthly wages were below the minimum wage set by the Government of Delhi, which is Rs 14,842 for unskilled workers, Rs 16,341 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 17,991 for skilled workers for eight hours of work. He does not even know the name of the factory he worked in, because, in Wazirpur, most factories do not have the names of the establishment displayed on their premises. He only knows the plot number of the factory where he worked.

Authorities distribute cooked food at a nearby school, but Yadav said it is irregular and inadequate. He said, "I don't know what I should fight against - hunger or the virus. It does not feel good to stand in long queues and risk one's life to just take a meal."

Yadav is not alone in his predicament. According to data collected from 11,000 workers across the country by the Stranded Workers Action Network and Azim Premji University, by the third week of the lockdown, 50 percent of the workers had less than one day's ration. More worryingly, 96 percent said they have not received foodgrains from the government, while 70 percent said they have not got any cooked food.

Yadav's neighbour Phool Kumari Devi, a 39-year-old daily wage labourer, has a similar story to tell. Her husband also works in a steel factory in Wazirpur and has not received his salary since March. Despite the Delhi High Court's order to the state government to provide foodgrains to needy persons irrespective of availability of ration cards, she has not received foodgrains. (In Delhi, online registration of Aadhaar is mandatory to get foodgrains).

Phool Kumari said, "I have not received any help from any government. I have even registered my Aadhaar card online to get the foodgrains. But 20 days have passed, and I still haven't got them."

She added, "I have to pay rent, but I don't have money."

Amrita Sharma, who leads the Centre for Migration and Labour Solutions at Aajeevika Bureau, an organisation which works with migrant labourers, said, "There are two aspects to this issue. Firstly, to what extent does the government intend to help migrant labourers? Secondly, what are the mechanisms available? As it is, migrant labourers don't get the benefits of social welfare schemes for food security, housing, toilets, etc as they don't live in their home state."

Sharma remarked, "The government neither has any data on migrant labourers, nor any structure to reach out to them. Even the National Sample Survey Office fails to capture the migrant workers." Comparing the country's situation with that of China, she added, "The situation with regards to migration in India is quite similar to that in China. But China has at least developed a structure to reach out to migrant workers, whereas we don't have anything like that."

Story continues