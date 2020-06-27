COVID-19 Lockdown Extension: List of States That Have Extended Shutdown to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

New Delhi, June 27: As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise across India, several state governments have either extended the lockdown or announced a complete shutdown in some parts to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Jharkhand is latest to join the list of states that have extended the lockdown till July 31. States like Assam and Tamil Nadu have announced the complete shutdown in some districts where COVID-19 cases increased.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand government on Saturday issued a circular, extending the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. All schools and religious places will remain closed during this period. Jharkhand has recorded 2,290 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths so far.

West Bengal: The Mamata Banerjee government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections. She also relaxed the night curfew hours during the extended COVID-19 lockdown across the state. From July 1 onwards, the night curfew hours will be from 10 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am.

Assam: Alarmed by the sudden spike in the number coronavirus cases, the Assam government has decided to promulgate 14-day 'total lockdown' from Monday midnight in Guwahati till July 12, 12-hour night curfew in the entire state and 'complete lockdown' on Saturdays and Sundays in major cities and towns. All government and non-government offices, markets, shops, business establishments, commercial and industrial units will remain closed and no public or private transport would be allowed to operate in Guwahati for 14 days starting Monday midnight.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a strict lockdown in four districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu - till June 30. While relaxations have been given during other days but on Sundays, the relaxations will not apply.

Delhi: While the lockdown has not been extended, the Delhi government has announced that all schools in the national capital will remain shut till July 31.

Telangana: Due to the spike in coronavirus infection in Hyderabad, several shops, business establishments and markets have decided to observe voluntary lockdown for a period ranging between seven and 10 days. The Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association decided to close the Begum Bazaar, the largest in the city, from June 28 till July 5. The ever-bustling markets around Charminar are also shut.