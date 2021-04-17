



COVID-19: List of states that have imposed restrictions

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases across India, several states and Union Territories have imposed partial lockdowns and night curfews to contain the spread of the pandemic.

This morning, India reported 2,34,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, marking the country's biggest single-day spike so far.

Here is a list of states and UTs that have imposed curbs.

Delhi: Weekend curfew imposed, malls and gyms shut in Delhi

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various curbs including a weekend curfew from Friday to Monday.

Further, malls, gyms, spas, and auditoriums have also been ordered shut in the National Capital.

Those stepping out for vaccination will have to apply for a curfew pass.

The movement of people for funerals and weddings will be allowed.

Maharashtra: Stricter curbs in Maharashtra for 15 days

Brushing off speculation around a full-fledged lockdown in the state, the Maharashtra government had recently announced stricter curbs for 15 days, ending 7 am on May 1.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), that deals with the assembly of people, will be in force throughout this period.

However, all essential services, including hospitals and medical stores, will remain operational.

UP: Sunday lockdown in UP, Rs. 10,000 fine for going maskless

The government of Uttar Pradesh has imposed a lockdown on Sunday across the state.

Only sanitation and emergency services will be operational during the period, the government has said.

Meanwhile, those caught without a face mask will be fined Rs. 1,000 the first time and up to Rs. 10,000 if they repeat the violation.

A night curfew has also been imposed in several districts.

Rajasthan: Night curfew, ban on gatherings in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has imposed a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19.

Gatherings have been banned while the number of guests allowed in weddings and funerals has been lowered.

However, all essential services will be allowed.

Public transportation will operate but with a reduced 50% capacity.

Punjab, Haryana: Night curfews enforced in Punjab and Haryana

The Punjab government has enforced a night curfew till the end of this month. Further, all public gatherings in the state are banned while schools have been shut.

The government of Haryana, on the other hand, has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. Local administrations in the state can also reportedly impose Section 144 if and when required.

Karnataka, Kerala: Restrictions in Karnataka and Kerala

Karnataka: The 10 pm to 5 am night curfew will continue in the worst-hit districts - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi, and Manipal. Further, a negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for travelers from Chandigarh, Kerala, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

Kerala: Passengers will have to secure an e-pass from the state's COVID-19 portal before traveling to the state.