COVID-19: Kerala BJP urges Centre to send medical team

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (PTI) Voicing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the BJP's state unit on Tuesday sought the Centre's intervention, including deputing a medical team, to deal with the situation.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state BJP chief K Surendran stated that Kerala accounts for nearly '26 per cent' of the total active cases in the country.

'Kerala's average daily COVID-19 cases stay at the same level as last week despite a dip in the number of tests.

State's Test Positivity Ratio touched 10 per cent again last week when the national average was at 2 per cent,' he said.

Surendran claimed that Kerala has the highest test positivity rate, the highest number of active cases and the highest daily cases in India.

'Kerala's Test positivity rate is five times that of the national average.. Out of the 20 districts in India having highest number of active cases, 12 are in Kerala,' Surendran said in the letter.

He requested the Prime Minister personally intervene and 'send a central medical team to the state considering high- test positivity rates' in Kerala's 12 districts.

Kerala reported 3,021 new positive cases and 19 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday taking the total affected in the state to 7.78 lakh and the toll to 3,160. PTI RRT ROH ROH