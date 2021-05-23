COVID-19: INS Jalashwa reaches Visakhapatnam with medical aid from Brunei, Singapore

Jalashwa arrived with critical COVID relief consignment in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against coronavirus, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday with critical COVID relief consignment including oxygen cylinders and ventilators from Brunei and Singapore.

"Operation Samudra Setu II - INS Jalashwa arrives Visakhapatnam with Critical COVID Relief Consignment including oxygen cylinders and ventilator from Brunei and Singapore," said the Indian Navy today.

INS Jalawsha reached Visakhapatnam with 18 cryogenic oxygen tanks and other critical COVID care material including 3,650 oxygen cylinders and 39 ventilators from Brunei and Singapore.

The COVID relief materials including oxygen containers and ventilators were facilitated by the Indian Missions and the consignment are being handed over to Government agencies in various States and NGOs, it added.

Meanwhile, INS Trikand reached Mumbai today with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qata.

According to the Navy, INS Trikand is part of nine ships deployed for COVID relief Operation 'Samudra Setu II' for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and southeast Asia.

"Indian Navy assets continue to remain deployed on multiple missions in support of nation's fight against COVID-19, search and rescue for Cyclone Taukate and in readiness for Cyclone Yaas," the Navy said.

Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19.

Similarly, INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam with eight cryogenic oxygen tanks and approximately 4,000 oxygen cylinders along with other critical medical equipment/supplies from Singapore on May 10. (ANI)