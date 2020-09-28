Covid-19: India's tally soars past 60 lakh mark with death toll over 95 thousand

India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic with the total cases crossing the 60 lakh mark. More than 82,000 new Covid cases were reported across India in the past 24 hours. 1,039 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of deaths recorded since the pandemic to 95,542. The number of recoveries reported in the past 24 hours is around 74,893, taking the total number of recovered people past 50 lakh. The country now has 9.62 lakh active cases of coronavirus. Delhi recorded more than 42 coronavirus deaths on Sunday. With this, the number of deaths in the national capital has gone up to 5,235. Kerala and the four worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported the highest one-day increases of any state in the past 24 hours.