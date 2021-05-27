COVID-19: India's active caseload 24,19,907, declining trend in new cases maintained

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The active caseload in the country has reduced to 24,19,907, with a net decline of 75,684 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

India reported 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases and 3,847 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India now stands at 9.79 per cent.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has remained less than 10 per cent for 3 consecutive days.

The weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 10.93 per cent, the health ministry said.

With 2,83,135 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,46,33,951 today. The national recovery rate has further improved and now stands at 90.01 per cent.

The cumulative caseload has mounted to 2,73,69,093, while the death toll has gone up to 3,15,235.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 21,757,857 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,69,69,353 tests have been done so far.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 20.27 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

"As many as 20,26,95,874 vaccine doses administered across India since January 16. After the USA, India is the 2nd country to achieve the 20 crore Vaccination doses landmark," the ministry said. (ANI)