COVID-19: India’s Tally Rises to 4.25 L; 2,909 New Cases in Delhi

India on Monday, 22 June, recorded 14,821 new COVID-19 cases and 445 deaths, taking its tally to 4,25,282 and the death toll to 13,699. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are now 1,74,387 active cases, while 2,37,195 patients have been cured or discharged.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,721 new coronavirus cases and 62 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 1,35,796 and the death toll to 6,283. As many as 2,710 new infections were recorded in Tamil Nadu, taking its total number of cases to 62,087.

Delhi on Monday reported 2,909 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the tally in the national capital to 62,655 and the death toll to 2,233

The Tamil Nadu government has said that complete lockdown will be implemented in Madurai from 24 to 30 June



SC on Monday reversed its previous order and allowed the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held in Puri subject to certain guidelines and restrictions



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has been shifted to the general ward following improvement in his health condition

Hajj to Take Place with Limited Number of Pilgrims

Hajj to take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia, ANI reported quoting Saudi Press Agency.

6 Employees of UP's 112 Emergency Police Service Headquarters Test Positive

112 Emergency Police Service headquarters in Lucknow was closed after six employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“This takes the total number of positive staff to 12, all personnel were outsourced staff:,” ADG UP-112 Asim Kumar Arun was quoted by ANI as saying.

