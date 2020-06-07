COVID-19: India’s Tally Reaches 2.46 L After Biggest 1-Day Spike

The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 2,46,628 on Sunday, 7 June, with 9,971 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours in what is the biggest single-day spike. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll in the country stands at 6,929, while 1,19,292 patients have been cured or discharged. There are currently 1,20,406 active cases in the country.

According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 6.8 million COVID-19 cases globally, with India being fifth worst-affected country in terms of the number of infections.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,320 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to over 27,000, with the death toll at 761

In Maharashtra, 2,739 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the tally to 82,968 and the toll to 2,969

COVID-19: India’s Tally Reaches 2.46 Lakh After Biggest 1-Day Spike

The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 2,46,628 on Sunday, with 9,971 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours in what is the biggest single-day spike. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll in the country stands at 6,929, while 1,19,292 patients have been cured or discharged. There are currently 1,20,406 active cases in the country.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.