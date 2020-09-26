COVID-19: India’s Tally Crosses 59 Lakh With Spike of 85,362 Cases

India on Saturday, 26 September, reported 85,362 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 59,03,933. The death toll increased by 1,089 to 93,379.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,60,969 active cases in the country, while 48,49,584 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 17,794 new COVID-19 cases and 416 fatalities, taking the tally to 13,00,757 and the death toll to 34,761

Delhi reported 3,827 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities, taking the tally in the national capital to 2,64,450 and the death toll to 5,147

Globally, over 32.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,83,000

India Records Spike of Over 85K New COVID Cases

India on Saturday, 26 September, reported 85,362 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 59,03,933. The death toll increased by 1,089 to 93,379.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,60,969 active cases in the country, while 48,49,584 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.

View photos

Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera Tests COVID-19 Positive

Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID19, and asked all those who came in contact with him in the last seven days to get tested.

Tripura Govt Announces Reopening of Schools For Class 10, 12 Students from 5 Oct

The Tripura government has announced the reopening of schools in the state for students of classes 11 and 12 from 5 October, reported PTI.

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.COVID-19: India’s Tally Crosses 59 Lakh With Spike of 85,362 CasesKaran Johar Slams Media Reports Against Him, Calls it "Malicious" . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.