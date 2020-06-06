COVID-19: India’s Tally Over 2.36 Lakh, 6th Worst-Hit In World

India's coronavirus tally surged to 2,36,657, with biggest single-day rise of 9,887 new cases on Saturday, 6 June. According to the Health Ministry data, the death toll stands at 6,642 with 294 new fatalities, while 1,15,942 patients have been cured or discharged.

With this, India overtook Italy’s tally and became the world’s sixth worst-hit country.

Delhi recorded 1,330 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to over 26,000



Amid the reports of patients not being able to find beds in Delhi’s COVID-19 hospitals, the Delhi government has issued new SOPs for these hospitals



The global coronavirus tally is more than 6.6 million, with the death toll over 3.9 lakh

'This is What a Failed Lockdown Looks Like': Rahul Gandhi's Dig at Centre

This is what a failed lockdown looks like. pic.twitter.com/eGXpNL6Zhl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2020

