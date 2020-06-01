Delhi Borders to Be Sealed for One Week: Arvind Kejriwal

Days after Centre announced guidelines for unlock 1.0, Arvind Kejriwal says barbershops and salons will be opened in Delhi but spas will remain closed. National Capital shops are not required to follow odd-even rule now as per CM Kejriwal.

He also added, "We are sealing Delhi borders for one week, only essential services will be allowed."

India recorded 1,90,535 COVID-19 cases on Monday with 8,392 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases is 93,322 and as many as 91,818 people have recovered. Total 5,394 deaths have been reported so far.

The country has climbed to the seventh position in the list of worst-affected countries due to the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, 30 May, issued guidelines for a phased re-opening till 30 June of all activities outside containment zones. The government also announced it will be extending the lockdown in containment zones till the same period.

Passenger train services resume from 1 June

Religious places, malls, hotels, restaurants will be allowed to open from 8 June except in containment zones

Schools, colleges, training institutions will be opened after consultations with stakeholders in phase 2. The decision for this will be taken in July

Decision on metro travel, cinema halls, gyms, international air travel, social/political and other large congregations will be taken based on the assessment of the situation in phase 3

Kejriwal on Unlock 1.0

"Apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed", says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as per ANI.

"We were following odd-even rule for shops in markets but the central government has not stated any such rule, so all shops can open now," he adds.

More on what he said,

We are sealing Delhi borders for one week, only essential services will be allowed.

Delhiites can send suggestions on opening of borders to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by Friday 5 pm

'Medical Workers Are Invincible': Modi

"The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible verus Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win", PM Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I want to state it clearly - violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable", he added.

Chaos at Delhi-Gurugram Border

Huge traffic was observed at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Monday, 1 June. Other Delhi borders also experienced heavy traffic on the first day of unlock 1.0.

Long queue of vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border; Commuters say, "State Government announced yesterday that inter-state travel is allowed, but today they are not allowing us as we do not have any movement pass." pic.twitter.com/HdmIUwTcC7 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

India Records 1,90,535 Cases

On Monday, 1 June, India records 1,90,535 total COVID-19 cases. Out of the total cases, 93,322 are active and 91,818 have recovered as per Union Health Ministry data.

5,394 deaths have been reported so far.

Train Services Begin From Today

Indian Railways has started operations of 200 passenger train services from today.

India Now 7th Worst-Affected Country Due to COVID-19

India has now surpassed Germany and France in COVID-19 positive cases. The country has become the seventh worst-affected nation due to coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.