COVID-19: India reports 89,706 fresh cases; death toll rises to 73,890 with 1,115 fatalities

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) With 89,706 infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally went past 43 lakh, while 33,98,844 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 43,70,128, while the death toll rose to 73,890 with 1,115 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.69 per cent.

There are 8,97,394 active cases of COVID-19, which is 20.53 per cent of the total caseload in the country, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,18,04,677 samples have been tested up to September 8 with 11,54,549 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the 1,115 fresh deaths, 380 are from Maharashtra, 146 from Karnataka, 87 from Tamil Nadu, 73 from Andhra Pradesh, 71 from Uttar Pradesh, 67 from Punjab, 57 from West Bengal, 25 from Haryana, 20 from Madhya Pradesh, 19 from Delhi, 14 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, 13 each from Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala and Rajasthan.

Twelve fatalities each have been reported from Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, 11 from Goa, 10 from Telangana, nine from Tripura, eight from Assam, five from Himachal Pradesh, four each from Bihar and Chandigarh, two from Sikkim, while Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 73,890 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 27,407 followed by 8,012 in Tamil Nadu, 6,680 in Karnataka, 4,618 in Delhi, 4,560 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,047 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,677 in West Bengal, 3,133 in Gujarat and 1,990 in Punjab.

So far, 1,609 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,164 in Rajasthan, 916 in Telangana, 854 in Haryana, 815 in Jammu and Kashmir, 765 in Bihar, 569 in Odisha, 496 in Jharkhand, 407 in Chhattisgarh, 378 in Assam, 372 in Kerala and 360 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 337 fatalities, Goa 256, Tripura 161, Chandigarh 78, Himachal Pradesh 60, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50, Manipur 39, Ladakh 35, Meghalaya 17, Nagaland 10, Arunachal Pradesh nine, Sikkim seven and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB SMN SMN