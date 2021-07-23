COVID-19: India reports 35,342 fresh cases, 483 new fatalities

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) With a single-day rise of 35,342 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,12,93,062 on Friday, while 483 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 4,19,470, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases has declined to 4,05,513, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total caseload and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,68,561 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Thursday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 45,29,39,545, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 32 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.14 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,04,68,079, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 42.34 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5 and 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

The 487 new fatalities include 122 from Kerala, and 120 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,19,470 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,31,038 from Maharashtra, 36,293 from Karnataka, 33,838 from Tamil Nadu, 25,040 from Delhi, 22,743 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,040 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB DV DV