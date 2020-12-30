COVID-19: India reports 20,549 new cases

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 1,02,44,852 with 20,549 new infections being reported in a day while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98.34 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.99 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,48,439 with 286 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,34,141 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.99 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

There are 2,62,272 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 17,09,22,030 samples have been tested up to December 29 with 11,20,281 samples being tested on Tuesday.