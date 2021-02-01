COVID-19: India reports 11,427 new cases

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) With 11,427 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has increased to 1,07,57,610, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,34,983, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The national recovery rate surged to 97 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,392 with 118 daily new fatalities. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 13th consecutive day.

There are 1,68,235 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,70,92,635 samples have been tested up to January 31 with 5,04,263 samples being tested on Sunday. PTI PLB DV DV