COVID-19: India records 2.59 lakh fresh cases, 4,209 fatalities

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,27,12,735, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.12 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. According to the ICMR, 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 with 20,61,683 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 4,209 new fatalities include 984 from Maharashtra, 548 from Karnataka, 397 from Tamil Nadu, 236 from Uttar Pradesh, 233 from Delhi, 191 from Punjab, 162 from West Bengal, 159 from Uttarakhand, 129 from Haryana, 128 from Kerala, 127 from Rajasthan, 114 from Andhra Pradesh and 113 from Chhattisgarh., A total of 2,91,331 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 85,355 from Maharashtra, 23,854 from Karnataka, 22,579 from Delhi, 19,131 from Tamil Nadu, 18,588 from Uttar Pradesh, 13,895 from West Bengal, 12,716 from Punjab and 12,295 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB DV DV

Latest stories

  • Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Statistical comparison (after 91 Tests)

    Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar remains the greatest batsman of all-time. Known as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar has plenty of esoteric records to his name across formats. Breaking a few of them still seems far-fetched. Among active cricketers, Indian captain Virat Kohli is touted as his successor, owing to his credentials. Here, we compare the Test stats of Kohli and Tendulkar (after 91 matches).

  • Flipkart Electronics sale end tonight: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Galaxy F62 and more

    Flipkart is giving a 12 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,200 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

  • Temple Control Row: Tamil Nadu FM, Isha Foundation In War of Words

    Calling him a ‘public hound’, Thiaga Rajan said Jaggi Vasudev should be probed by Indian and American authorities.

  • Narada Case: HC Defers Hearing Due to ‘Unavoidable Circumstances’

    The court was adjourned on Wednesday after hearing arguments by the CBI, Centre, and the Bengal government.

  • WazirX Server Crashed During Bitcoin Dip and Indian Crypto-traders Were Up With Memes

    Along with the slump in crypto prices, WazirX, one of India’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform also crashed for about an hour following Bitcoin down surge.

  • EU parliament freezes China deal ratification until Beijing lifts sanctions

    The resolution to freeze ratification passed with 599 votes in favour, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions. The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, agreed by negotiators in December after seven years of talks, aimed to put EU companies on an equal footing in China and cement Beijing's status as a trusted trading partner.

  • You have to learn from history, but we don't seem to, says WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan

    She watched HIV patients die horrible deaths when treatments were already available in the West.

  • New e-filing site for taxpayers from Jun 7; existing to undergo 'blackout'

    New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A new taxpayer friendly income tax filing website will be launched on June 7 as the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday said the existing one will be phased out after a 'blackout period' of six days beginning next month.

  • India’s suffering isn’t just the fault of a new Covid variant

    Instead of sequencing or data collection, the government is offering patriotic bluster in the face of this deadly second wave A train passenger is tested for Covid after arriving in Mumbai. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images The variant that threatens the British summer has already done far more damage in India. In October last year a sample from the western state of Maharashtra containing what would later be identified as the B.1.617.3 variant was sequenced and uploaded to Gisaid, a global database of Covid-19 samples from across the world. The variant had multiple mutations located on the virus’s spike protein that binds it to receptor cells in the human body. Some of these mutations were present in other variants, or seemed capable of evading immunity. All of this should have set off alarm bells in India and led to increased surveillance across the world. Instead, India’s genome sequencing project continued to flounder through the rest of 2020. For most of last year, India did virtually no genome sequencing, Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s leading virologists, told me. While other countries submitted thousands of sequences to databases such as Gisaid for scientists across the world to study, India submitted only a few hundred. This was partly due to a lack of funding. It was also possibly the result of a lack of interest; last year, India’s Covid curve appeared to be falling. At the end of 2020, the Indian government announced it was setting up the Indian Sars-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) to increase genomic sequencing through a network of 10 laboratories. Its aim was to sequence 5% of all new detected cases. By Tuesday, India had submitted a little under 13,000 sequences – 0.05% of its total reported cases. Despite reporting about 400,000 new confirmed cases every day through the first half of May, India collected and submitted just 280 sequences over the last 30 days. Again, it’s worth putting these numbers in perspective: according to Gisaid data, India has submitted 2,247 sequences of the variant first identified there in October 2020; the UK, where cases of the B.1.617 variant were first detected in February 2021, has submitted 3,706 to date. Epidemiologists across India have suggested the variant is driving the country’s virulent Covid curve. This is also supported by data from Gisaid, which shows this variant has become dominant in badly hit states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The World Health Organization has classified the strain as a “variant of concern” because of its potentially increased transmissibility. But the question of whether this variant is linked to more severe cases of Covid-19 is more complicated. Experiments on hamsters suggest that infections with this variant result in a greater loss of body weight, higher viral load in people’s lungs and pronounced lung lesions. The real-world evidence from India is harder to parse, in part because the sheer number of infections has overwhelmed India’s health systems, leading to countless deaths from a lack of simple life-saving measures, including oxygen supply. In the western Indian city of Pune during the early days of the second wave, when there weren’t shortages of beds and oxygen, there was no apparent increase in the death rate, the leading Indian immunologist Vineeta Bal told me. The question of whether this variant leads to more severe cases of Covid-19 is also closely related to vaccines. Over the last few weeks, at least three Indian states and two cities, including Pune, have shown signs of a vaccine effect – a decline in infections and deaths among elderly people, 40% of whom have now been vaccinated. Although some scientists and the WHO have suggested that antibodies acquired either from vaccines or from past infections might have reduced success in neutralising the new variant, the current consensus appears to be that the two vaccines being administered in India – the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat Biotech/Indian Council for Medical Research’s Covaxin – remain largely effective against the new variant as well. This new variant played a significant role in India’s overwhelming second wave. But the suffering was also caused by India’s costly mistakes. Religious and political mass gatherings such as a month-long election campaign and the Kumbh Mela festival went ahead. Such large gatherings resulted in increased social mixing and reduced adherence to distancing measures. The delays in genomic sequencing were potentially catastrophic, and not just for India. Meanwhile the country’s vaccination drive, which already seems to be having a positive effect on the number of Covid cases, has been impeded by a combination of shortages stemming from insufficient planning, and hesitancy stemming from poor communication. There are already signs this wave could be peaking in India. To prepare for the next public health crisis, the country must learn the lessons from its second wave. In particular, the government must stop hiding behind a veil of nationalism. On Tuesday, one of India’s most respected virologists, Shahid Jameel, resigned from his position as the chair of the scientific advisory group of the Insacog. Just days earlier, Jameel had written in the New York Times about the “stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” that Indian scientists were facing, warning that “decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control”. In place of data, there has been patriotic bluster. In January, India’s health minister famously declared that India had contained the pandemic. By the middle of May he was being pilloried for responding to a sober Lancet editorial on India’s handling of the second wave by sharing a childishly written blog post complete with a cat photo. One would expect politicians and leaders to have shown empathy when the second wave hit. Some of this suffering could have been prevented: unfortunately, there’s little reason to be hopeful the government will reflect on this before the next wave hits. Rukmini S is a data journalist based in Chennai, India

  • Why I hope the treasonous ‘Congress toolkit’ is fake

    I hope the Modi government will get to the bottom of this and tell us which of India's enemies has created this. How can an Indian political party ever think of damaging India?

  • Gaza conflict: India’s statement at UNSC gives tacit support to Israel and delegitimises Hamas as Palestine’s voice

    India is addressing several audiences at once in a tightrope walk

  • Indian Railways is Hiring For 3591 Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply

    The Railway Recruitment 2021 application process will start from May 25 and will go on till June 24.

  • Super Cyclone Yash May Hit Sundarbans Between 23 & 25 May

    The Met department warned that the ferocity of cyclonic storm Oman may equal that of ‘Amphan’.

  • Kerala’s Next ‘Corona Slayer’? Former TV Anchor Veena George Likely To Be Health Minister In New Pinarayi Cabinet

    Former TV anchor Veena George is likely to the next Health Minister of Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s new cabinet will take oath on Thursday (May 20). Touted as ‘Corona Slayer’ by a section of media, current Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja did not find a place in new LDF cabinet after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, fresh from a thumping reelection win, decided not to continue with any ministers in his cabinet and induct only new faces.

  • Shooting Coach Monali Gorhe Dies of 'Black Fungus' Aged 44

    Monali Gorhe, who was the coach of the pistol core group, passed away with mucormycosis.

  • Man Assembles With Sheep outside Bengal Governor's Residence to Protest Covid-19 Crisis

    A man herded a flock of sheep outside Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's residence, on his birthday in Kolkata to protest against the state's covid-19 crisis.

  • COVID-19 Live Updates: India reports 4,209 deaths in last 24 hours amid rise in 'black fungus' cases

    The country on Friday also reported 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

  • Afghanistan-Pakistan border an escape route for terrorists, transit point for explosives: Coalition forces General

    Kabul [Afghanistan], May 19 (ANI): The International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) Deputy Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Richard Rossmanith on Wednesday said that the Afghanistan-Pakistan border is a long-term challenge.

  • Over 55% Work On Rs 7400 cr Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway Project Complete, Set To Open On Feb 2022

    Over 55 percent of the works of Mysuru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor project (popularly called the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway) have been completed and the project will be dedicated to the nation in February 2022, announced Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol. Karjol, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, shared the update in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. The economic corridor project between the two cities is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I will and is estimated to cost Rs 7400 crore.

  • Black Fungus a Misnomer; Not Enough Evidence That Third Wave Will Impact Kids More: Randeep Guleria

    AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria speaks on the rising cases of black fungus, impact of third wave on children and DRDO's anti-Covid oral drug 2DG.