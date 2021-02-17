COVID-19: India records 11,610 fresh cases, 100 more fatalities; recovery rate 97.33 pc

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,06,44,858, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.33 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

There are 1,36,549 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.25 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,79,77,229 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 6,44,931 on Tuesday. PTI PLB RC