COVID-19: India becomes fastest country to vaccinate 6 million beneficiaries, informs Health Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 08 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in the national capital on February 08, the Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Manohar Agnani said, "As on February 08, the total vaccination is 60,35,660 till 06:00 pm, out of which healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 54,12,270. So far, 6,23,390 frontline workers have been vaccinated since February 02." "India has become the fastest country to vaccinate 6 million beneficiaries countrywide. This feat was achieved in just 24 days. USA took 26 days to reach this mark whereas the UK achieved this in 46 days," he added.