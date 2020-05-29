India recorded highest one day spike with 7,466 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 29 May taking the case tally to 1,65,799, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While active cases are at 89,987, as many as 71,105 people have recovered or cured. The death toll is at 4,706.

India has moved to the ninth position in the list of worst-affected countries during the coronavirus pandemic, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country has now surpassed Turkey and Iran.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said on Thursday, the Railways should provide trains as and when the state governments put in a request and the migrants will not pay any fare. The states will be in charge of overseeing the registration of migrant workers and ensure that they board a train or bus. The SC will next take up the matter on 5 June.

On Thursday, the government of Haryana issued orders to “completely seal” all borders with Delhi

The SC told the Centre to ensure food and essential services for migrants travelling in trains and buses

Around 630 flights were cancelled on the first day of air travel resumption, leading to chaos at airports on Monday

Following Maharashtra, Kerala and West Bengal, too, hit out at Railways for sending trains for migrants without prior information

India Records Highest One Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the country, as per Union Health Ministry, ANI reports.

Total number of cases at 1,65,799 and 4,706 deaths, says Ministry.

India is 9th Worst-Affected Country

In the chart of worst-affected countries by the coronavirus, India moved to the ninth position, leaving Turkey and Iran behind, as per the Johns Hopkins University data.

The US tops the list followed by Brazil.

Haryana Seals Border With Delhi Amid Rising Cases

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij issued fresh orders for sealing borders with the national capital. He cited a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past one week in Haryana's districts adjoining Delhi, as per PTI.

