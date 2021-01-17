COVID-19 impact: Taj Mahal see decline in tourist footfall

Agra (UP), Jan 17 (ANI): The overall footfall of tourists has fallen down at the famous historical monument of India. Taj Mahal has been witnessing few attendances of both national and international tourists. The historical monument was closed for a long time period in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, the Superintending Archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Agra Circle, Dr Vasant Kumar Swarnkar said, “As compared to 2019, tourists' footfall has fallen by 76% at Taj Mahal in 2020.” Taj Mahal is one of the popular World Heritage Site of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in India.