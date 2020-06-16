COVID-19 impact not that huge in India as in other parts of world: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 16 (ANI): While interacting with the chief ministers of 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about COVID-19 impact. He said, "In last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad and hundreds of migrant workers reached their home towns." "Almost all modes of transport have resumed operations, still COVID-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of world," PM Modi added.