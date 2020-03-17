COVID-19: HP officials put 18 international tourists in isolation, informs CM Jai Ram Thakur
Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said that there is no positive case of coronavirus so far in the state. However, being a tourist destination, the state government taking out each and every measure to curb coronavirus scare. The government also put around 18 international tourists in isolation in view of coronavirus. India has reported third death while the total confirmed cases due to COVID-19 coronavirus have touched 139 so far.