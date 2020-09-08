COVID-19 hits National Police Academy in Hyderabad, 80 staff members test positive

The National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad has been hit by COVID-19. As many as 80 staff in the administrative and maintenance departments of the city-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) have tested positive for the coronavirus and quarantined, officials said on Monday. This comes days after the passing out parade (Dikshant parade) took place for 131 probationary IPS (Indian Police Service) officers from the 2018-batch on September 4.

The staff, who tested positive for the virus in phases, were not involved in the training duties, said a senior official of the academy, a premier training institute for IPS officers. According to reports, the tests were conducted in a phased manner and personnel were quarantined accordingly. It was also mentioned that all the people who tested positive are stable at present.

In view of the development, entry into the academy has been restricted and outsiders were not allowed. According to a report in the Times of India, academy director Atul Karwal was quoted as saying that as part of the safety measures in the institute, the entry was restricted to only the staff members whose presence is mandatory for the functioning of the academy.

"No faculty or any instructor, who used to interact with IPS probationers has got infected as per the test results. However, we postponed those administrative works which are not required to be done immediately," the official said. He also said that around 25 to 30 people would soon be declared as recovered, after another round of tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,802 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,42,771 out of which 31,635 are active cases, including 24,596 in home or institutional isolation.