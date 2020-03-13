COVID-19: Health Ministry warns of 'drastic action' over exorbitant prices of masks

The country has reached number of patients of coronavirus to 81 and dreadful virus has also claimed one life in southern India as well. Amid the tension prevailing in the country, the Health Ministry warned the sellers who are selling masks at higher prices. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said, "If masks are sold at exorbitant prices then States can take action as per law. If need be we will take drastic action on abnormal increase in price of masks."