COVID-19: HC asks Delhi govt to consider granting ex-gratia to deceased judicial officers' kin

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Union Territory government to consider the issue of ex-gratia relief to family members of judicial officers, who succumbed to COVID-19 infections, observing that judges have been recognised as frontline workers by GNCTD itself.

The court said that it hopes and expects the Delhi Government to approach the issues relating to granting ex-gratia relief and compassionate appointment to family members of judicial officers, who succumbed to COVID-19 infections, with adequate empathy and sensitivity considering the fact the judicial officers have been recognised as frontline workers by the state itself.

The Delhi government submitted that the judges have been recognised as frontline workers primarily for the purpose of vaccination only and in the future, if any other aspects covered, it shall be extended to judicial officers too.

Delhi Judicial Services Association told a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh that Delhi Government has now recognised judicial officers as frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination purposes.

The association urged to extend benefits to judge which is available for other frontline workers.

The court was hearing petitions filed by Delhi Judicial Officers Association and one advocate Shobha Gupta.

Advocate Gupta has urged the High Court to immediately declare Judicial Officers in Delhi as frontline workers and provide them by setting up a mechanism for the medical treatment of judicial officers in the national capital infected with the coronavirus and or serious related ailments.

In his petition, petitioner Advocates Gupta and Rajesh Sachdeva urged: "To direct the GNCT of Delhi to immediately declare Ld. Judicial Officers ( DJS/DHJS) as frontline workers and provide them by setting up a mechanism for the medical treatment of Judicial Officers in Delhi infected with the coronavirus and or serious related ailments."

She also sought to direct the Delhi government to earmark private and government hospitals near the court residence complex in Delhi for the treatment of the Judicial Officers (DJS/DHJS).

She also urged the court to convert the dispensaries in the residential colonies of Judicial Officers and dispensaries near the court complexes to COVID centers and to treat the judicial officers with severe symptoms and treatment as frontline workers. (ANI)