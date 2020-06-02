India recorded 8,171 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the case tally to 1,98,706, according to the Union Health Ministry. Death toll in the country stands at 5,598. As many as 95,526 have recovered and number of active cases rose to 97,581 on Tuesday, 2 June.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the borders of the state will be sealed for at least 7 days. He also asked people of Delhi for suggestions on the opening of borders.

After four phases of lockdown over more than two months, Monday marked the first day of Unlock 1 wherein significant relaxations will be implemented across the country in a phased manner.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that borders of the national capital will remain sealed for one week, and only essential service operators will be allowed

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said that airlines shall allot seats in a manner that the middle seats in flights are kept vacant to the extent possible

India has climbed to the 7th position in the list of worst-affected countries due to the pandemic

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines on Saturday for a phased re-opening of activities outside containment zones

Global COVID-19 Tally Over 62 Lakh

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the world, as of the morning of Tuesday, 2 June, reached 62,65,496 according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Global death tally stood at 3,75,526.

Checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border

A day after CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the borders of Delhi will remain sealed for one week, police check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border.

Only essentials services will be allowed into the city for 7 days.

Delhi: Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border, amid vehicular movement on the route. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced that Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be exempted. pic.twitter.com/XHqLmk2VxC — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

