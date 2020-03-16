COVID-19: Footfall decreases in parks, gardens in Nagpur

The footfall decreased in parks and gardens in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur over coronavirus concerns. According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Maharashtra has 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, highest in the country. "80 Percent of people are not coming into the park because of coronavirus fear. People are taking precautions at home," a local told ANI. In India total of 110 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.