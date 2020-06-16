COVID-19: Experience during unlock 1.0 could be beneficial in future, says PM Modi

New Delhi, June 16 (ANI): While interacting with the chief ministers of 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about unlock 1.0. He said, "Two weeks have passed since unlock 1.0, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in future." "Today, I will get to know ground reality from you, your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy," PM Modi added. "The timely decisions also helped in containing coronavirus in India," he further stated.