COVID-19: 'Exceptional situations will be dealt with exceptional response', says EAM Jaishankar

As the number of people infected with coronavirus climbed up to 73 in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on Thursday stated that the government will take necessary action where specific intervention is required. He said, "As House would have noticed, where specific interventions are required - as in the case of Wuhan in China, the Diamond Princess crew in Japan or now the pilgrims in Iran, we will take necessary action. But these are exceptional situations that require exceptional response. At this time, travel in itself is not recommended as it only heightens risks."