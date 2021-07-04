COVID-19: Emirates suspends passenger flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka until July 15

Representative image

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI): Dubai-based carrier Emirates has suspended passenger flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 15, following the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government's directives to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As per the airline's notice, the passengers who have travelled through Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will also not be allowed to enter the UAE from any other point.

"UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel," the statement said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the UAE has banned its citizens from traveling to several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Last month, UAE extended the travel ban on passengers from 14 countries until July 21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)