COVID-19: Emirates, Etihad extend flight suspension from South Asian countries

Abu Dhabi [UAE] July 29 (ANI): Two major UAE airlines, Etihad and Emirates have further extended the suspension on flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates has suspended flight operations till August 7 while Etihad has extended the suspension till August 2, Geo News reported citing travel advisories from the carriers.

Emirates in its travel advisory said, "In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 07 August 2021."

It said that passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, Geo News reported.

"UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel," the advisory further said.

Meanwhile, the UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways, has announced that flights from India and Pakistan to the Gulf state will remain suspended until at least August 2. (ANI)