COVID-19: All educational institutes, cinema halls will remain closed in Assam till Mar 29
Amid increasing fear of deadly coronavirus, the Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna on Sunday said that all school, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls will remain closed in the state till March 29. "All examinations, except that of state and CBSE boards, have been postponed in view of coronavirus," he added. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 107 in India till now.