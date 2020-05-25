The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped by 6,977 to 1,38,845 in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 154 to 4,021 on Monday, 25 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 77,103 active cases across the country, while 57,720 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the situation is still under control in the national capital even after the lockdown relaxations. "Around 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported since the fourth phase of lockdown began... We are ready to deal with the situation if there's a spike in cases of coronavirus," he was quoted by PTI as saying.
After a two-month halt amid the lockdown, domestic flight operations resumed from Monday, with early morning visuals showing passengers wearing masks arriving at various airports across the country. However, reports also came in of several flights getting cancelled, leading to confusion among the travellers.
- India will see around 600 flight services on Monday, aviation officials said, reported PTI
- Around 80 arrival/departure flights from Delhi’s IGI airport were cancelled. Confusion prevailed at airports in Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru as well
- The coronavirus death toll in the United States rose by 638, bringing the toll to 97,686, AFP reported on Monday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker
SC Allows Air India to Operate Repatriation Flights With Full Capacity For 10 Days
Hearing a petition filed by the Centre and Air India against the Bombay High Court order to keep middle seats vacant in international repatriation flights, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the national carrier to carry out the operation of the relief flights without leaving vacant seats for 10 days, Bar & Bench reported.
After this time, these non-scheduled flights would have to operate in accordance with the interim order passed by the Bombay HC, SC said, remanding the matter to the high court with a request to pass an effective interim order on the next date of hearing, the report said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Air India are free to alter any norms it may consider appropriate during the pendency of the matter, Chief Justice SA Bobde was quoted by ANI as saying.
103 New Cases in Odisha; Tally Rises to 1,438
Odisha has reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,438.
70 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan; Tally Rises to 7,100
Rajasthan has recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the state to 7,100, including 163 deaths, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Maharashtra PWD (Public Works Department) Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested positive for coronavirus, Congress sources said in Mumbai late on Sunday, 25 May, reported IANS.
The former chief minister's condition is said to be asymptomatic and stable, and he is admitted to a hospital in Nanded, reports said.
Read the full story here.
As Domestic Flight Ops Open Up, Reports Come in Of Cancellations
While many passengers reached airports early on Monday as domestic flight operations commenced across the country, reports also came in of some flights being cancelled, leading to confusion.
Around 80 arrival/departure flights from Delhi's IGI airport have been cancelled, ANI reported. Earlier the flight schedule was made for all airports, including those in West Bengal (where operations will commence from 28 May), Maharashtra and Chennai (where limited operations are allowed), according to the news agency.
Confusion prevailed at Mumbai airport too over some flights reportedly getting cancelled. Similar was the case at Thiruvananthapuram.
At Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport, there had been five arrivals, 17 departures and nine flight cancellations till 9 am, as per ANI.
COVID-19: India's Case Tally Rises to Over 1.38 Lakh, Biggest 1-Day Spike
The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped by 6,977 to 1,38,845 in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 154 to 4,021 on Monday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 77,103 active cases across the country, while 57,720 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Domestic Flights Resume Today; Mask-Wearing Passengers at Airports
After a two-month halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, domestic flight operations resumed from Monday, 25 May, with early morning visuals showing passengers wearing masks arriving at various airports across the country.
On Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted saying that domestic flights will recommence across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, where operations will start on 26 May and on 28 May.
It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 24, 2020
Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow.
As per request of state govt, operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on limited scale from 26 May. For Tamil Nadu there will be max 25 arrivals in Chennai but there's no limit on number of departures.For other airports in TN flights will operate as in other parts of country— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 24, 2020
Also Read: Maha Allows 25 Take-Offs, 25 Landings From Mumbai Daily: Minister
US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 638
The coronavirus death toll in the United States rose by 638, bringing the total lives lost in the country to 97,686, AFP reported on Monday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsIndia COVID Tally at 1.3 L; Delhi CM Says Situation Under Control . Read more on India by The Quint.