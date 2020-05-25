The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped by 6,977 to 1,38,845 in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 154 to 4,021 on Monday, 25 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 77,103 active cases across the country, while 57,720 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the situation is still under control in the national capital even after the lockdown relaxations. "Around 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported since the fourth phase of lockdown began... We are ready to deal with the situation if there's a spike in cases of coronavirus," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

After a two-month halt amid the lockdown, domestic flight operations resumed from Monday, with early morning visuals showing passengers wearing masks arriving at various airports across the country. However, reports also came in of several flights getting cancelled, leading to confusion among the travellers.

India will see around 600 flight services on Monday, aviation officials said, reported PTI



Around 80 arrival/departure flights from Delhi’s IGI airport were cancelled. Confusion prevailed at airports in Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru as well

The coronavirus death toll in the United States rose by 638, bringing the toll to 97,686, AFP reported on Monday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker

SC Allows Air India to Operate Repatriation Flights With Full Capacity For 10 Days

Hearing a petition filed by the Centre and Air India against the Bombay High Court order to keep middle seats vacant in international repatriation flights, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the national carrier to carry out the operation of the relief flights without leaving vacant seats for 10 days, Bar & Bench reported.

After this time, these non-scheduled flights would have to operate in accordance with the interim order passed by the Bombay HC, SC said, remanding the matter to the high court with a request to pass an effective interim order on the next date of hearing, the report said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Air India are free to alter any norms it may consider appropriate during the pendency of the matter, Chief Justice SA Bobde was quoted by ANI as saying.

103 New Cases in Odisha; Tally Rises to 1,438

Odisha has reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,438.

70 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan; Tally Rises to 7,100

Rajasthan has recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the state to 7,100, including 163 deaths, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Maharashtra PWD (Public Works Department) Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested positive for coronavirus, Congress sources said in Mumbai late on Sunday, 25 May, reported IANS.

The former chief minister's condition is said to be asymptomatic and stable, and he is admitted to a hospital in Nanded, reports said.

As Domestic Flight Ops Open Up, Reports Come in Of Cancellations

While many passengers reached airports early on Monday as domestic flight operations commenced across the country, reports also came in of some flights being cancelled, leading to confusion.

Around 80 arrival/departure flights from Delhi's IGI airport have been cancelled, ANI reported. Earlier the flight schedule was made for all airports, including those in West Bengal (where operations will commence from 28 May), Maharashtra and Chennai (where limited operations are allowed), according to the news agency.

Confusion prevailed at Mumbai airport too over some flights reportedly getting cancelled. Similar was the case at Thiruvananthapuram.

At Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport, there had been five arrivals, 17 departures and nine flight cancellations till 9 am, as per ANI.

COVID-19: India's Case Tally Rises to Over 1.38 Lakh, Biggest 1-Day Spike

