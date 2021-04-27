COVID 19 : When we 'Disobey' the 'Design of Life'Nature's Laws : Part 2

by Ashish Kalra BS(UT Austin), Masters(Cornell), MBA(Chicago Booth) The COVD19 Pandemic has been devastating. It has killed nearly 3 million people around the world, and spread to over 215 countries.Over 500,000 beautiful and innocent American Lives have been lost in the process. Over 150,000 in India. This has been worse than the 1918 Pandemic. Now, there is a Design of Life. Everything has a Design. COVID19 has a Design. Here it is: A. SUPERMAN : Christopher Reeves in a wheelchair. Birds have wings and hence can fly. Human Beings cannot fly. If you try to fly, you land up in a wheelchair like Christopher Reeves. It is not a random event. Nature Acts ! B. BIOLOGY OF FIRST COUSIN MARRIAGES: The Pakistani Community in Bradford marry their first cousins(Balasubramaniam: Biology of First Cousin Marriages') which is not correct. Results in abnormalities nearly 3x as that in normal marriages. Found with the Pakistani community in Bradford, also with the Parsis in India - they marry their first and second cousins. Biologically that is not prudent. How do you fix it ? Nature Acts ! C. RATS : are designed to multiply from 2 to 1250 at end of the year because various kind of Bird species (Owls, Falcon, Eagles, Snake Eagles) feed on Rats, as do various kind of Snake species(Pythons, Rattlesnakes, Cobras). Hence Rats have to multiply exponentially to maintain this EQUILIBRIUM.

D. 'DESIGN OF LIFE' (MONGOOSE AND COBRA) : There is a Design of Life.

Above, the Mongoose has ACETYLCHOLINE RECEPTORS (Chart above) that are immune to snake venom that enable it to kill a Cobra , one of the most venomous snakes in the World. When a Human is bitten by a Cobra (on provocation), you can die in 30minutes. Not the case with the Mongoose because of acetylcholine receptors. Animals have a CLOSED ECOSYSTEM.

E. POPULATION AND NATURE IN EQUILIBRIUM : This is actually a Beautiful Equilibrium. If you violate, it Nature reacts. Lets say you have a Democracy X close to South America. Large Population. A Gardener who earns $125/month has 12 children, a Car Cleaner earning $150/month has 14 children. The Poor typically have more children, so that there are more hands to feed their hungry mouths. But there are no resources for Education, Healthcare and Drinking Water. Water is also a problem. Now if the President of this Democracy was to say, each family can only have 1 child, people will revolt and he will be voted out of Power. How do you harness the synergies of this 'Demographic Dividend' optimally ?How do you control this growing Population in a Large Democracy optimally in an age of rapid Automation and Machine Learning ? Where will jobs be created for such a large population ? The answer is that it will not be possible !Those jobs will not be there. What is the solution then ? Nature Acts !With what ? Something like the Plague. So even if you have the Best Doctors, there will be a new Variant similar to B117 in the UK or P1 in Brazil. Now, basically, think of Humans and Nature as each of 45 degrees in 90 degree right angle. They are in an Equilibrium. Now if Human Beings encroach on Nature and become 75 degrees, Nature hits back. There will be 'optimal limits' of Population. This Democracy will have to move to a 'One Child Policy' like seen in China.

Story continues

3. SYMPTOMS OF THE VIRUS(SARS,MERS, CORONA) : The 'Algorithm of the Virus' (the symptoms of Breathing difficulty, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) remains the same. Different Animal (Civets in the case of SARS ; Camel in the case of MERS), & now Ferrets/Rabbit (Jeremy Page, Drew Hinshaw, WSJ, Feb 21) in the case of CORONA- all leading to Respiratory Problems & the Acute Respiratory Syndrome. Human Beings are not designed to eat Animals. If they do, 'ugly reactions take place'. This is by DESIGN.

4. Human Beings and Animals are Different Ecosystems. Human Beings CANNOT encroach on the Animal Ecosystem. Deadly reactions take place.

5. BAT CORONAVIRUSES have been the cause of the DEADLY SARS VIRUS (Human consumption of Bat infected 'Civets', a 4 legged Mammal in China, 2003,Guangdong), also responsible for the MERS VIRUS (Human Consumption of Bat infected Camels, Middle East, 2012). Also importantly, they have been responsible for COVID19 (Human Consumption of 'Bat infected' Pangolin/Badgers, 2020, Wuhan, China). The Virus spreads exponentially to America, Europe and Iran because of the regular 8-9 flights from Wuhan.See'Optimal Design of the Virus' (www. ashishkalra.org).

6. Coronaviruses transferring to Different Animals : According to Top Virologists & Microbiologists, Dr Stanley Perlman and Anthony Fehr : 'Coronaviruses : a review of their Replication and Pathogenesis' (National Library of Medicine,PMID 32833200)- Coronaviruses cause a variety of Diseases in Mammals & Birds, ranging from Enteritis in Cows & Pigs, Upper Respiratory & Kidney disease in Chickens to lethal Human Respiratory Infections. THIS IS KEY. These Viruses are getting transferred to Humans when these Animals are killed & EATEN (Cattle, Chicken and Pigs) as well. This is besides the Deadly Viruses from eating Wild Animals (Boars, Civets, Leopards, Pangolin, Badgers); Fatal Viruses like SARS & the COVID Pandemic.

7.'DESIGN OF HUMAN BEINGS IS VEGETARIAN' : That is the structure of the Human Body. This is by DESIGN. God created this. Man does NOT have 'Canine' teeth to tear flesh like Carnivores do. As shown in the Chart, Man has smaller Kidneys like Herbivores ; Carnivores have larger Kidneys to flesh out 'Poisonous Meat'. Herbivores & Man have the 'SAME DESIGN'.

8. 'New Vegetarianism & Lab Based Meat' is the NEW NECESSARY DIET.

Copyright Ashish Kalra @2021. Attorneys :DePenning & DePenning. 2021.

www.ashishkalra.org , Twitter: @AshishKalra44 , Instagram: AshishKalra_official PWR PWR