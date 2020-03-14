COVID-19: Disinfection underway at a Ghaziabad colony where 2 positive cases confirmed

Two more positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad by Health Department. Patients with travel history to Iran tested positive for COVID-19 at a colony in Raj Nagar extension. As per containment plan advised by Government of India, disinfection is underway of a residential colony in Raj Nagar extension and surrounding area of up to 5 kms, to prevent the virus from spreading. In India, a total of 82 positive cases have been registered so far. 2 deaths have been confirmed in India, one from Karnataka and the other from Delhi.