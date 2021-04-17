



COVID-19 deluge: 2.34 lakh new cases recorded, over 1,300 die

17 Apr 2021: COVID-19 deluge: 2.34 lakh new cases recorded, over 1,300 die

India set yet another grim record as 2,34,692 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest-ever daily surge since the pandemic began.

As many as 1,341 deaths were recorded during the same period, pushing the total death toll to 1,75,649.

States like Maharashtra and Delhi continued to suffer due to the second wave of infections.

Here's more.

Details: Maharashtra saw highest-ever surge, recorded 63,729 new cases

The worst-hit Maharashtra reported 63,729 fresh cases, and now the total number of cases has gone past the 37 lakh mark. As many as 398 people died due to coronavirus-linked complications, taking the total death toll to 59,551.

The state's highest single-day case count so far was 63,294, recorded on April 11.

Mumbai added 8,803 fresh cases and 53 new fatalities to its figures.

List: Top four worst-hit cities are in Maharashtra

As it turns out, all the four cities that reported the highest number of fresh cases per million population over the last month are in Maharashtra.

The list is led by Nashik, followed by Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai.

Delhi took the ninth spot on this list, with Lucknow, Bangalore, Bhopal, and Indore preceding it. Patna took the tenth position.

Record: Delhi reported 19,486 new cases, total caseload crossed eight lakh

Like the Western state, Delhi also recorded its highest single-day spike with 19,486 new cases. The National Capital's cumulative tally has swelled to 8,03,623.

There was a marginal decrease in the positivity rate on Friday, as it went from 20.22% a day earlier to 19.69%.

As per the latest health bulletin, Delhi has lost 11,793 people to the disease.

Gujarat: Gujarat added nearly 9,000 new cases; Ahmedabad's CFR is highest

Gujarat, another badly affected state, added 8,920 new cases and 94 deaths to its tally. With this, the state's coronavirus tally reached 3,84,688. Till now, 5,170 have died.

Story continues

On Thursday, Gujarat had crossed the grim milestone of 5,000 fatalities.

As per TOI, Ahmedabad has the highest case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.7% among 11 districts that have logged more than 2,500 deaths.

Details: Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka recorded highest single-day numbers

Uttar Pradesh also reported record-breaking fresh cases on Friday. As per a health bulletin, the state recorded 27,426 new cases and 103 deaths. The total caseload and death stand at 7,93,720 and 9,583 respectively.

Karnataka logged its sharpest single-day spike of 14,859 fresh cases and 78 coronavirus-related deaths. Out of the new cases, 9,917 were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.