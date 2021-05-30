COVID-19: Delhi's single-day death toll drops below 100 for first time in 47 days

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): With 78 new deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's single day COVID-19 death toll dropped below 100 for the first time since April 13, while recording 946 fresh infections, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Sunday.

The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Sunday, as many as 1,803 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period, while the positivity rate remained below 2 per cent and stood at 1.25 per cent.

As per the government data, 75,440 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1,92,37,040 tests were conducted so far.

The cumulative caseload of Delhi has now reached 14,25,592 including 12,100 active cases, 13,89,341 recoveries and 24,151 deaths.

As many as 53,918 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 53,43,766 people have been vaccinated so far.

On April 20, Delhi had registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

Delhi is currently under lockdown since April 19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by one more week till 5 am June 7 while allowing operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises. (ANI)