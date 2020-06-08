COVID-19: Delhi Unseals Borders Today; India Cases Over 2.4 Lakh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday,7 June, that the borders will open from Monday, a week after he announced that they would be sealed. He also said that Delhi government hospitals and some private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital. However, central hospitals will remain open for all.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.4 lakh on Sunday, data from the Union health ministry showed, as a surge in infections continued amid increasing relaxations allowed by the government following an over two-month nationwide lockdown.

Sunday also saw the biggest one-day spike of 9,971 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Centre, the death toll in the country stands at 6,929, while 1,19,292 patients have been cured or discharged. There are currently 1,20,406 active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, all restaurants, malls and places of worship will open in the national capital from today. Hotels and banquet halls will, however, remain closed.

According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 6.8 million COVID-19 cases globally, with India being the fifth worst-affected country

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,320 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to over 27,000, with the death toll at 761

In Maharashtra, 3,007 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were recorded on Sunday, taking the case tally to 85,975 and death toll to 3,060

Delhi Unseals Its Borders Today, Visuals From Delhi-Gurugram Border

Delhi government had yesterday announced the opening of its borders with neighbouring states; visuals from Delhi-Gurugram border.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.