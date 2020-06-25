COVID-19: Delhi Tally Over 70k; Total Cases in India at 4.56 Lakh

The West Bengal government on Wednesday, 24 June, announced the extension of lockdown till 31 July to contain the spread of COVID-19, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 3,788 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, taking its tally to 70,390 and the death toll to 2,365. As many as 19,059 tests were conducted in the national capital on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 15,968 to 4,56,183, in what was the biggest one-day spike. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 1,83,022 active cases in the country, while 2,58,684 patients have been cured or discharged. The death toll currently stands at 14,476.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,890 new cases of COVID-19 and 208 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 1,42,900 and the death toll to 6,739

Tamil Nadu reported 2,865 new coronavirus cases in what was the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally to 67,468

The ICMR on Wednesday said that 73,52,911 samples have been tested till 23 June, including 2,15,195 samples tested in the last 24 hours

Goa Hoteliers Association Urges CM to Open Hotels with Minimum SOPs

Goa Hoteliers Association met CM Pramod Sawant and urged him to to open hotels with Minimum SOPs.

“A committee met CM Pramod Sawant, we asked him to allow opening hotels with minimum SOPs as current SOPs are practically impossible. Goa is the preferred destination for most Indians and they would love to come here,” Gaurish Dhond, President of All Goa Hoteliers Association told ANI.

