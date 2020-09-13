COVID-19: Delhi reports 4,235 new cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The national capital reported 4,235 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in last 24 hours, the Delhi Government said on Sunday.

While the total number of cases in the city has moved up to 2,18,304, as many as 1,84,748 patients recovered or discharged till now. Currently, the active cases in Delhi stand at 28,812, it added.

Across the country, a total of 94,372 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national coronavirus tally beyond 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)

