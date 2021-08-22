COVID-19: Delhi reports 24 fresh cases, zero death for third consecutive day

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The national capital reported zero Covid fatalities for the third consecutive day and recorded 24 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The total cases jumped to 14,37,317 including 398 active cases. The death toll stands at 25,079 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent, informed the Delhi Health Department.

As many as 56 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,11,840.

Of the 53,624 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 15,336 were rapid antigen tests and 38,288 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests.

The number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Delhi reached 1,23,14,706 including 92,421 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of those who received the shots in the last 24 hours, 65,012 were vaccinated with the first dose and 27,409 were inoculated with the second dose. (ANI)