Covid-19: Delhi Metro extends suspension of services till further notice

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): In wake of the extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the national capital, the Delhi Metro has extended suspension of its services on all lines till further notice.

"In the wake of extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of COVID-19 by the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall also remain suspended till further notice. Any change in services will be notified," the official account of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 20 in view of the second COVID-19 wave.

To contain the surge of COVID-19 infections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today informed that lockdown in the national capital has been again extended by one more week till next Monday.

The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. After the lockdown, the daily count of cases in Delhi has seen a steady decline over the last few days, along with a drop in the positivity rate.

Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The positivity rate has come down to 10.40 per cent, which is the lowest since April 12.

The national capital reported 262 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 21,506, while the cumulative fatality rate has increased to 1.55 per cent. (ANI)