Covid 19: Delhi Govt Gears Up for Third Wave, to Form Special Task Force for Children

In light of experts warning of a likely third wave of Covid-19, the Delhi government has started making essential arrangements in advance. Oxygen allocation, hospital beds and a special task force to protect children were among the steps amid looking after other medical infrastructure.

Experts have predicted that if a third wave were to happen, children would be hit the hardest.

According to a report by the Times of India, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had a discussion with officials concerned about the measures that could be taken to prevent the third wave. While it would be the third wave for the country, it would be the fifth for the capital.

According to the report, officials were told by the chief minister to make advance arrangements to procure sufficient oxygen tankers for optimum supply to hospitals.

“If the third wave of corona emerges, we must be prepared in advance to fight it. Took some important decisions today in a meeting with the officials. 1. To create a special task force to protect children from the third wave 2. Adequate beds, oxygen and better management of essential medicines,” tweeted Kejriwal.

The meeting was attended by the nodal minister for Covid response and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, the chief secretary and other senior officials.

The report said that the STF would comprise senior IAS officers, experts and paediatricians .

Delhi on Wednesday for the first time recorded less than 4,000 daily cases since April 5 as the national capital recorded 3,846 fresh infections. The Covid-19 cases have dropped to 71 percent from the last week, the official data suggested.

The positivity rate has also come down to 5.78 per cent on Wednesday, the lowest since April 6 when it was 4.9 per cent. Also, it was for the first time after April 13 that the active caseload of the city has dropped below the 50,000-mark.

